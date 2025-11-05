Enugu: Man Flees After Restaurant Meal To Avoid Payment

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A yet-to-be-identified young man caused a stir at an eating joint at Nru, Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, on Wednesday, when he escaped after eating a plate of indomie with fried eggs without paying the seller.

It was gathered that when the man got to the shop in the morning, the owner, a mother of two, was not around.

“He told me to prepare a plate with four fried eggs for him,” narrated the young girl who served him. She added, “He ate it. I told him to pay. Then he demanded extra. He was relaxed. Shortly, he demanded Sprite. He was sipping it when another customer demanded my attention.

“I returned from attending to the customer, who was a little far from our shop, only to return to see that the man whom I served indomie had left. I have never seen him around our side before. He appeared well-dressed.”

Narrating the incident, a shop owner around the vicinity, Joy Odo, said she saw the alleged Indomie thief but never suspected that he was escaping.

“He greeted me; he was well-dressed. I have never seen him around here. Maybe he will come back. Possibly, he demanded the extra to deceive the seller,” Joy said.