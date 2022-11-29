Enugu: Native Doctor Kills Client While Testing Efficacy Of Anti-Bullet Charm

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Twenty-three-year-old Emmanuel Odo, a native doctor, has been arrested by the police for allegedly shooting his client to death while testing the efficacy of anti-bullet charms he made for the deceased.

The suspect hails from Umuaram Village in Ikem community of Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State. Our correspondent gathered that the deceased, Benedict Onunze, hails from Eha-Amufu in the same local government area.

According to a release by DSP Daniel Ndukwe, the police public relations officer, Enugu State Police Command, the incident happened on 16/11/2022 at about 11pm.

According to him, “Preliminary investigation reveals that the suspect confessed to having used a locally-fabricated single-barreled gun to shoot and murder the said victim in his shrine at the mentioned location while testing the gunshot protection charm he had prepared for him.

“The gun has been recovered, while further investigation is ongoing at the Homicide Section of the State CID Enugu.”