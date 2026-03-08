Enugu NAWOJ Calls For Elimination Of Gender-Based Discrimination

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Enugu State Chapter, Sunday, called for concerted efforts by all stakeholders towards eradication of all forms of gender-based discrimination to make Nigeria a better place.

Its Chairperson, Comrade Ngozi Ngene, stated this in commemoration of this year’s International Women’s Day marked March 8 every year.

Ngene called on governments at all levels, private institutions, civil society organizations, and community leaders to intensify efforts aimed at creating more opportunities for women to thrive in leadership, education, business, and governance.

According to her, the celebration is dedicated to recognizing the achievements, resilience, and invaluable contributions of women in society. She said as part of activities marking the celebration, NAWOJ Enugu State adopted “Give to Gain” as its theme for the year.

In her words, “The theme underscores the importance of service, support, mentorship, and collective commitment among women as a pathway to achieving greater opportunities, growth, and impact in society. It encourages women to support one another, invest in community development, and contribute meaningfully to the progress of society.”

She commended women across Enugu State and Nigeria for their resilience and determination in breaking barriers and contributing to national development despite numerous challenges.

Advertisement

She praised the media for playing a crucial role in amplifying women’s voices, promoting gender equality, and advocating policies that protect the rights and dignity of women and girls.

She affirmed the commitment of Enugu NAWOJ to using journalism and advocacy as tools to advance the welfare, dignity, and empowerment of women and girls in society.