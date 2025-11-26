Enugu: NAWOJ Demands End To Violence Against Women

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Enugu State Chapter, on Wednesday, called for the implementation of effective measures towards the eradication of all kinds of violence against women and girl-child globally.

The state Chairman of NAWOJ, Comrade Ngozi Ngene, stated this in a statement she personally signed as part of activities marking the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence. The event is being observed globally from November 25 to December 10, 2025.

NAWOJ, in the statement, emphasized the urgent need for increased sensitization on critical laws, such as the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act and the Administration of Criminal Justice Laws, which provide protection and legal pathways for survivors.

“NAWOJ Enugu State believes that continuous awareness campaigns can significantly reduce the prevalence of violence against women and girls,” the state read in part.

The association, in the statement, encouraged women journalists to use their platforms to amplify prevention messages, advocate for speedy justice for victims, and push for strict sentencing of perpetrators.

The body called on the government, traditional rulers, security agencies, parents, as well as religious leaders “to actively join the fight against gender-based violence by promoting accountability, supporting survivors, and fostering safe communities”.

The association further stressed that “changing the narrative requires collective efforts, rejecting misogyny, and ensuring that women and girls are protected, respected, and heard”.

Our correspondent reports that the theme of this year’s celebration is “Break Barriers, Build Safe Spaces”.