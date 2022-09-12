Enugu One Million Match For Obi Self-Sponsored – Co-convener

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The One Million Man Match organised for Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, in Enugu ahead of the 2023 general election was sponsored by participants.

Dr. Eddie Oga, co-convener for the Enugu One Million Man Match for Obidients, stated this, Monday, in an interview with our correspondent in Enugu.

Recall that the match grounded Enugu metropolis and its environs weekend as Mr. Obi’s faithful trooped out en masse to drum support for him.

Dr. Oga said, “Individual members of various Obi support groups contributed money, ranging from N500 to N2, 000. It was voluntary. People are simply tired of our traditional politicians.

“Obi’s support is a movement. We don’t have a roll call. We don’t need to know each other. But we believe in our agenda, which is to elect Peter Obi president come 2023.

“We took time to study Peter Obi before we accepted him. He was a governor, and never owned land in Awka, his state capital. He refused to own a piece of land in Awka as a sitting governor.

“He may be the only ex-governor in Nigeria that rejected pension.”

He said over one million persons participated in the match for Obi in Enugu.

Quoting him, “There are many support groups for Obi and no crisis. We are after on goal. During that match, we bought enough pure water for everybody to drink. We can’t buy drinks and snacks, but we were satisfied with our pure water. Let more support groups spring up. It’s all for our collective good.”