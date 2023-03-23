Enugu: Peter Mba Pledges Selfless Services, Water Supply In 180 Days

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The governor-elect of Enugu State, Barr Peter Mba, Thursday, pledged to devote his ‘mind and spirit to the task of the greatness of Enugu State’.

Advertisement

Mba stated this while addressing newsmen in Enugu. He thanked God for his victory, and commended the electorate for finding him worthy to serve them as their governor.

He described the journey to his victory as intense, adding that ‘the one of the last three days was even fiercer’.

According to him, “Let me salute the dogged resolve of the people of Enugu State. I must particularly single out the patriotic men and women who, inside rain and skin-pelting sunshine, chose to occupy the INEC office in the last 72 hours.”

He pledged to run an inclusive government, adding that, ‘our resolve is to pursue the spirit of divisiveness from our state’. Mba said his election was beyond party and religious divides, noting that the electorate ‘demanded the candidate who would guarantee their tomorrow’.

In his words, “I will serve you and dedicate every of the 1,460 days that make up this initial tenure of office to serving you. I will remember the coarse road you travailed to get us here. In reply, we will speak resoundingly with policies of government that will give you comfort and rest of mind.

Advertisement

“The administration we will run will bring joy to your hearts. We will make you remember March 18, 2023 with a toothy smile. In infrastructure, health, tourism, education and development of our state in general, we will run a government that you can be proud of.

“We are in a hurry to dualize the Abakpa, Ugwuogo Nike-Nsukka road, build a monorail from Enugu to Nsukka, Udi, Awgu and construct a ring road to connect all the 17 local government areas of Enugu State.

“We are in a hurry to build a world class Theme Park in Enugu. We are in a hurry to establish Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in all the local government areas, as well as agro-allied processing zones and industrial parks in all our senatorial zones.

“We are in a hurry to unleash the tech talents in our young people, and grow and nurture their interest in business and vocations skills. We shall build a School of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), an Innovation Incubation Centre, as well as a Skill Enhancement Centre in each of the three senatorial zones.

“As we bring water to all homes in Enugu metropolis in 180 days of our being sworn in, we shall bring water, in the shortest possible time, to Nsukka, Oji River, Udi, Awgu and others too. We shall frontally confront the infrastructural deficits in all parts of the state and no one will be left behind.”

Advertisement

He extended an olive branch to his opponents. According to him, “I extend my hands of fellowship to all my colleagues with whom I ran the gubernatorial election. Our dear Enugu State is greater than all of us. Let us come together and give our people a tomorrow that befits their hard-work, industry and ancestry of greatness.”