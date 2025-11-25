Enugu Police Arrest Three Suspected Cultists, Recover Hard Drugs

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Enugu State Police Command, on Tuesday, announced the arrest of three suspected cultists following a raid at criminal hideouts.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Daniel Ndukwe, stated this in a statement in Enugu. Ndukwe said police operatives recovered large quantities of Ghanaian Loud and other variants of Cannabis Sativa during the operations.

According to him, “On 23rd November 2025, at about 9:15am, operatives of the Command attached to the Anti-Cultism Tactical Squad, while on crime-prevention patrol, raided a criminal hideout located at Holy Ghost by Railway Market Road, Enugu. During the operation, the operatives arrested one Ani Chinecherem (male, aged 23) and recovered quantities of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp. Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to being a member of the Junior Vikings Confraternity.”

The release further disclosed that on 17th November 2025, at about 10:00am, the operatives raided several black spots in Ibagwa-Francis and Amorji-Nike areas of Enugu East Local Government Area.

“The operations led to the arrest of one Chinedum Mba (male, aged 37) in the Amorji-Nike area and the recovery of six large wraps (commonly called “Bible”) of substances suspected to be Ghanaian Loud and other variants of Cannabis Sativa, each valued at approximately ₦100,000,” police said.

The PPRO said two male suspects, John Olaiya and Onyia Oluebube (both aged 20), were arrested in the Ibagwa-Francis area, with unquantified quantities of similar substances recovered from them.

He said the command was working closely with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for the conclusive investigation and prosecution of the cases.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Mamman Giwa, has reassured the public of the command’s commitment to ridding the state of unrepentant criminals, curbing drug trafficking, tackling cultism, and maintaining the safety and security of residents, especially in the forthcoming festive season.