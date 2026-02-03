Enugu Police Bust Cross Border Trafficking Ring, Rescue Woman From Mali

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Enugu State Police Command has uncovered another transnational human trafficking operation, rescued a 25-year-old woman trafficked to Mali for prostitution, and arrested a 69-year-old suspect, Eze Boniface.

Police operatives attached to the Igbo-Eze North Division apprehended the suspect on January 21, 2026, following a complaint lodged by the victim’s parents.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Boniface and his accomplices, who are currently at large, allegedly deceived the victim and her family in May 2023 with promises of securing her a job in a textile company abroad, with a supposed daily wage of 100 dollars.

Instead, the victim was reportedly taken to Mali, where she was forced into prostitution. The trafficking syndicate is said to have generated about 500,000 CFA francs from her exploitation.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Mamman Bitrus Giwa, has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to dismantle the trafficking network, uncover other criminal activities linked to the syndicate, and ensure the arrest of all fleeing accomplices.

Giwa also warned parents, guardians, and youths to be cautious of false promises of lucrative jobs overseas and to avoid falling prey to human trafficking schemes.