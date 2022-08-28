Enugu Police Investigate ‘Unnatural Death’ Of Six Persons After Marriage

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Enugu State commissioner of police, CP Ahmed Ammani, Sunday, ordered investigations into circumstances surrounding the mysterious deaths of six persons at Akutara village in Adani community of Uzo-Uwani local government area of the state.

The state police public relations officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, stated this in a release made available to THE WHISTLER in Enugu.

According to him, “Following the receipt of a report alleging the sudden and unnatural death of six persons and the hospitalization of eight others at Akutara village in Adani community of Uzo-Uwani LGA on 27/08/2022 at about 0930hrs, the commissioner of police, Enugu State Command, CP Ahmed Ammani, ordered the state CID, Enugu, to launch a full-scale investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death and hospitalization of the victims.”

The CP, who commiserated with the families and friends of the deceased in the release, called on residents of the community to maintain peace and support the police with necessary information in the investigations.

The PPRO stated that, “Preliminary investigations reveal that one of the confirmed deceased victims, Obinna Dike, aged 31, attended his own traditional marriage ceremony at Obollo -Eke in Udenu LGA on 26/08/2022 with his relatives and other victims of the incident. They thereafter went back home and continued with the celebration.”

The statement added that, “The following morning, none of them came out of the room where they slept, causing the door to be forced opened, with all of them in the room found to be unconscious with foamy discharge from their mouths.

“They were immediately moved to the hospital.”

He said all of them were confirmed dead and deposited in the mortuary for preservation and autopsy, while the others are responding to treatment.