Enugu Police Order Investigations Into Brutalization Of Masquerade By Operatives

The commissioner of police, Enugu State Command, CP Abubakar Lawal, weekend, ordered the state Criminal Investigation Department to unravel the veracity of a trending video where a masquerade and the person accompanying it were being brutalised by policemen.

The CP said the investigation would ensure the disciplinary sanction of police operatives alleged to have physically assaulted them at Agbani area of Nkanu West Local Government Area as shown in a viral video clip.

While condemning the alleged assault by the operatives as displayed in the video clip, the CP said such acts were against professionalism, extant operational codes of the Nigeria Police Force, and more importantly, the fundamental human rights of citizens.

The state police public relations officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, told newsmen that CP Echeng “urged the victims and eye witnesses of the incident to report at the State CID to provide necessary information and evidence that will aid the investigation.”

“He also enjoins citizens of the state to remain law-abiding and assist the command to further instill discipline in its personnel by promptly reporting their unprofessional conducts, especially in the areas of extortion and other corrupt practices, as well as the abuse of their discretional powers and violation of the fundamental human rights of citizens,” Ndukwe said.

He told the residents to contact the command through 08032003702, 08075390883 or 08086671202, 08099854883 or sending e-mails to [email protected]