Enugu Police Probes ‘False’ Claim It Levied Female Cops For 70th Anniversary

The Enugu State Police Command, Sunday, debunked ordering female officers of the command to pay an undisclosed sum for the Nigeria Women Police 70th Anniversary celebration.

The clarification was contained in a statement signed by the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Daniel Ndukwe. This followed a media report alleging that the command levied its women for the anniversary.

According to Ndukwe, “The command categorically refutes this claim as entirely false, baseless, and without any iota of truth. At no time did the Command issue such a directive to any female police officer, whether senior or junior.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Nigeria Police Force has established and standardized procedures for originating, designing, and disseminating official orders and directives. The Enugu State Command, like all other Commands and Formations, strictly adheres to these procedures.

“Consequently, the format and platform through which the purported directive was circulated clearly show that it could not have emanated from the Command.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Mamman Giwa, has urged the public to disregard the allegation.

The CP, in the statement, directed the State Intelligence Department (SID) to immediately commence a thorough investigation into the matter and identify those responsible for designing and circulating such malicious and misleading information.

He further encouraged any female police officer “who may have made such payment to promptly come forward and assist with the investigation”.