Enugu Police Rescue Victims Of Enugu-Opi-Nsukka Road Kidnap

The Enugu State Police Command, Thursday night, announced the rescue of two kidnap victims along Enugu-Nsukka road.

THE WHISTLER reported that some persons were allegedly kidnapped along the road this week. Unconfirmed reports said the miscreants operated more than once on the same road this week.

The state police public relations officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, in a release, confirmed the rescue of the victims and their vehicles.

According to him, “Police operatives of the command serving in Unity Division, on 21/09/2022 at about 7.10pm, responded to a distress call, alleging that suspected kidnappers blocked the road cartridge Ekwegbe-Agu and Neke-Uno communities respectively in Enugu East and Igbo-Etiti L.G.As, along Enugu/Opi/Nsukka highway, foiled the unidentified hoodlums’ attempt to kidnap some road users after a gun duel and, thereafter, rescued two male victims.

“The criminal elements were on the verge of kidnapping them. Vehicles were also recovered.”

Meanwhile, since the attack, motorists plying on the route have been afraid.

According to a commercial driver, “We don’t leave early again. We also close early. That route is lonely, and we appeal to the police to rise to the occasion.”