Enugu POS Operators Lament Losses To Fraudsters

Nkechi Ọnwụ, a POS operator based in Enugu, Wednesday, narrated to THE WHISTLER how she was swindled by a customer who disguised as a genuine man.

She explained that the man who swindled her escaped after disguising to be making a phone call that was related to the banking transaction.

Nkechi said, “I’m confused how everything happened this morning. This young man came, looking very gentle. He said he wanted to transfer N90,000 to a certain online bank account. He gave me the account number to transfer the sum. Then he brought some money, and started counting while I did the transfer from my boss’ account.

“When it was transferred to the account, the customer said he wanted to call the owner of the account who received the transfer. I began to attend to other customers. With his phone on his ear, and pretending to be talking with someone, he went into our shop, and passed through the door behind, and went to the backyard.

“After about five minutes, I went to look for him, believing that he was at a pub behind our shop. I was told he came there, but they didn’t know how he disappeared. Later, I was told that there was a young man who jumped across their fence, claiming to be looking for a snake inside the bush behind the bar. Till this moment, I have not seen him.

“I was told that because these online banks have no known office around, it is difficult to track the account owner. It will also be expensive to track the owner, and who knows if the owner is real.”

It was gathered that the employer of Nkechi had asked her to account for the sum on the ground that she would have collected the money from the customer before doing the transfer.

Another operator, Juliana, said, “My own was that a customer transferred N50, 000 to my account, and showed me the transaction receipt. I was convinced. I gave him the money. He gave me his number, and left. When I didn’t get the alert, I called the number. The owner of the number is a different person all together.

” I went to my bank, and was told that the transaction was fake. That was how I quit POS business. It is happening everyday. The business has been abused by fraudsters.”

A banker, Innocent Madu, said, “These online banks should be regulated. The manner they are opened with ease makes their transactions vulnerable to cheats. The regulating authorities should rise to the occasion. Nigeria’s dwindling economy has made the citizens resort to clever ways of survivals.”