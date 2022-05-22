Enugu Rep Member Pat Asadu’s 4th Term Bid Fails

Dr Pat Asadu representing Nsukka/Igboeze South Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Sunday, lost his bid to represent the constituency for a fourth term.

He was defeated by a former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Enugu State, Engr Vita Abba, during the PDP primaries held today across some states of the federation.

Dr Asadu, a medical doctor, had been in the House of Representatives since 2011, and his quest to be re-elected for a fourth term attracted protest from his constituents, who stated that he had overstayed.

Mr Paul Ozioko said, “Dr Asadu is from Igboeze South LGA. By our sharing formula, it should move to Nsukka LGA, which we achieved today.”

Engr Vita Abba therefore will fly the flag of the PDP during the 2023 general elections.

Our correspondent gathered that the primaries were peaceful, except in Awgu LGA where there was alleged shooting. The state police command is however yet to confirm the shooting.