Enugu Residents Express Mix Feelings Over Mba’s Water Restoration Project

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

With about 90 days to round up the 180 days which Gov Peter Mba promised to restore water in the metropolis of Enugu, residents have expressed mixed feelings about the reality of the campaign promise.

Advertisement

“We are optimistic that he will not fail,” Hillary Ugwu said.

He added, “Although no one can accurately state how far the project has gone, I am optimistic that he will deliver. If he fails to deliver, we shall tag it a political promise. It is really a litmus test for him.”

Moses Ushen is an engineer residing in Enugu. In his view, “The state which Gov Mba met Enugu’s potable water is pathetic. Remember the water supply in the state capital has been in that moribund state since three administrations ago.

“The pipes, taps and other facilities are in a sorry state. I also learnt that some facilities for water generation and distribution were vandalised. I am not however defending Mba because he made the promise during his campaign. He has no reason to fail.”

Steven Adon, a trader, expressed disbelief in the realisation of the goal. He said, “Other governors before him failed woefully. I think his 180 days’ promise is just to garner our votes. I have not seen anything on ground, although they say the engineering activities are going on at 9th Mile, Oji Water Project and Ajali Water Scheme.

Advertisement

“I am also aware that he appointed a white man to oversee the realisation of his promise. But I expect that the replacement of bad pipes should have started. Also, I have not seen the demolition of buildings sited on water pipelines.”

Our correspondent reports that Enugu metropolis lacks running water, making residents source water from water tankers operating from 9th Mile.

Josh Eje is Gov Mba’s Special Adviser on research and publication. He said, “Governor Mba knows he has a contract with Ndi Enugu. He will not fail. The fear on the delivery being expressed by some residents is because other governors failed to provide them water.

“We have put things on ground. Mba ordered the pipes even before he was sworn in. We have got the reservoirs in place. Works are ongoing. Engineers are working as we speak. It is a matter of facts on ground.”