Enugu Residents Grumble Over 2023 Polls On Democracy Day

As Nigeria marks her Democracy Day today, some residents of Enugu metropolis claim the conduct of the 2023 general elections was antithetical to democractic principles.

According to them, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, ‘murdered’ the transparency that characterised the outcome of the June 12, 1993 presidential election that was won by Chief Moshood Abiola.

They also described elements that masterminded the annulment of the election as the ‘greatest enemies of Nigeria and architects Nigeria’s present quagmire’.

Prince Alphonsus Abonyi is a political scientist. He told our correspondent that, “It is ironic to celebrate the 2023 Democracy Day with the frustration in the aftermath of the 2023 general

elections. It is a moral burden for even President Bola Tinubu to call for celebrations when he is aware of the kangaroo process under which he was elected.

“But the greater shame should go to INEC chairman Prof Mahmood Yakubu. For a professor to ride on over 250 million Nigerians using orchestrated falsehood makes the Democracy Day in the next four years a nullity.”

Samson Igboke, a commentator on national issues, said, “For us to genuinely celebrate June 12 as our Democracy Day, it will be good to adopt the Option A4 that made that election the most transparent in Nigeria’s history. But our leaders will never agree because they know that it will transfer power to the people rather than the cabals. So, there is nothing to celebrate because 2023 elections violated all the promises INEC made to us.”

For Obinna Uzor, a politician, “For the fact that we transited from ex-president Buhari to Bola Tinubu is worth celebrating. If we don’t appreciate that, what if Buhari is made to remain as president for the rest of his life? So the change of guard is a plus to us.”

Nnanna Omeke differs from Uzor. He said, “It is lawless to hijack the power the way INEC aided some politicians and then ask the citizenry to celebrate democracy. It is simply the Nigerian kind of democracy where the end justifies the means.”

Pastor Sheddy Aniagboso said there was nothing to celebrate until INEC chairman is arrested over his misconduct during the 2023 elections. He asked, “What are you celebrating when Mr Yakubu told us the BiVAS is our saviour only to reverse to say that BiVAS is no longer compulsory, and asking cheated politicians to go to court? What are we celebrating when INEC has hired lawyers worth billions of naira to defend its rigging machinery? INEC lacks neutrality.

“Once the head is rotten, the feet are finished. Nothing good can be celebrated when we don’t practise true democracy that ought to have ushered in Abiola. Again, the architects of the annulment are still moving freely. They committed national crimes and we are celebrating when the system is still destroying us. It means there is no lesson learnt from that election.

“We should have learnt that Nigerians love true democracy. Abiola was voted by all despite having a Muslim as a vice. That was not the case of Tinubu, and most elected officials during the 2023 elections. Therefore, today’s celebration contradicts the essence.”

