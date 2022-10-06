Enugu Residents Panic Over Gradual Return Of Fulani Herdersmen

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Some people in Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State have expressed fear over the gradual returning of Fulani herders and their cattle in their communities.

Those who spoke to THE WHISTLER on Wednesday called on security agencies and local vigilantes to rise up to the development.

A native of Obollo-Eke, who pleaded anonymity, said, “We rested since this farming season because the herders were not around. Suddenly, they are returning gradually. I don’t know why, but we are afraid because of our farms.”

One Simon Eje, from Ezimo, said, “These herders started returning last week. They left some months ago on the orders of the Indigenous People of Biafra’s Eastern Security Network. We rested, and returned to farm.

“But they have started returning. I wouldn’t know why they are returning by this time that our farms are about to bear fruits. Our leaders won’t say anything until the situation becomes bad.”

A woman at Imilike community, Jannet, said, “It is bad. I have asked my female children to stop going to farm. The herders don’t know married women let alone young girls. Our problem is that our traditional rulers and other stakeholders won’t cry out until the damage is done.”

One Cletus Ozioko, from Umundu community, said a header told him that a majority of the cows are owned by the Igbo.

Ozioko said he was amazed when a herder told him that he was employed by some Igbo business men to rear the cattle for them.

Efforts to speak with DSP Daniel Ndukwe, Enugu State police public relations officer, did not yield result.