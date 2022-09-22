Enugu Residents Slam Atiku, PDP Over ‘Injustice To S/East’

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The current crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party at the national level is a result of the orchestrated injustice done to the South-East region of the country by the party.

A cross-section of residents of Enugu, who spoke with THE WHISTLER on Thursday, said the party decided to jettison its zoning principles because its presidential ticket ‘was naturally meant to be the turn of the South East’.

Elder Oliver Okpe said, “We forget easily how the same PDP truncated Alex Ekwueme’s emergence as its candidate in the 90’s because he came from South East. The current PDP quagmire is nemesis, and they will never survive it. Ndigbo placed all their eggs in the PDP, and we are ruined for that.

“Why should Atiku Abubakar become the party’s presidential candidate? Is he from the South? He divided the PDP during the Jonathan era because he said it was the turn of the North. If he is a just person, why can’t he stand by a rightful candidate that emerges from the party’s zoning principle?”

Mr Monica Eze, a retired teacher, said, “Atiku is selfish. If not that I am already Obi-Dient, I would have supported Tinubu of the APC. It is a pity that Orji Uzor Kanu is betraying his people because he wants to be the Senate president if Tinubu wins. How can power return to North after Buhari? I even thank Tinubu who used his war chest to snatch the slot from the north, otherwise Orji Kalu and co would have sold us.”

Mike Ugwuoke, a trader, said, “All is for good. Peter Obi all the way. PDP’s confusion is for the South East to realise themselves and support Obi. The Wike group’s exit from the PDP campaign council is just the beginning.”

Recall that the Wike group had withdrawn from the PDP campaign council, citing that it is injustice for the position of the party’s presidential candidate and chairmanship to be in northern part of the country. They insisted that PDP national chairman Iyorcha Ayu must resign. Atiku had said he had no powers to ask him to resign. Ayu has refused to resign.