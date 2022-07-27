Enugu Residents Want ASUU Strike To Continue Until FG Fulfills Agreement

87 SHARES Share Tweet

Some residents of Enugu metropolis, Wednesday, commended the ongoing protest across the federation by the Nigeria Labour Congress in support of the strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, which began in February this year.

A student, Chiamaka Odo, said, “Let them strike it out until the federal government fulfills all provisions of the agreement it entered with ASUU. This country needs a revolution.

“I have lost much as a result of the strike, but I have come to agree that it is necessary. I expected much from Buhari, but this regime is clueless.”

A businessman, Ifediora Ugwu, said, “Each time I read about our leaders travelling overseas to celebrate their children graduating from foreign universities, I weep for this country.

“Our leaders don’t care what has befallen the education sector in this country.”

Virginia Nwobodo, the state chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, said, “ASUU is sensitive. Our leaders want their children to study in good schools abroad, and then return to administer the country, having ruined our education sector.”

A lecturer, Dr Benedict Offor, said, “I am happy Nigerians have come to realize what is at stake. If you don’t fund researches in Nigeria, we shall end badly. We are not just talking about lecturers’ welfare, we are talking about improved funding in the education sector.

“Our politicians presently use our funds which they steal to even build good schools within the country, and want children of the poor to enrol. Why can’t they make our school system like those they send their children abroad to study in or their so-called choice private schools within the country?”

Chidi Okolo, a pastor, said, “Let this be an eye-opener to everyone. Use you PVCs wisely in the 2023 elections. Ironically, it is the same university professors that rig elections for half-baked politicians who will still destroy the system again.”