Enugu: Runaway Soldier Arrested For Robbery, Killing Of Police Officer

43 SHARES Share Tweet

The Enugu State Police Command, Tuesday, paraded one Ifesinachi Nwankwo, 24, a Nigerian soldier who went awol, and Raphael Nwaorie, aged 27, for allegedly perpetrating high-profile robbery activities in the state, including the murder of a police officer.

The commissioner of police, Enugu State, CP Ahmad AbdurRahman, told newsmen that the suspects were arrested on the 26th and 30th July at Ugbawka, Nkanu East LGA of Enugu State, and Onueke, Izza South LGA of Ebonyi State, respectively.

They, alongside others on the run, were said to be the masterminds of the murder of a police officer, ASP Ominyi Chukwu, after attacking Ozalla Division of the command at Agro-Allied Product Filling Station, along Obe/Agbani road, Nkanu West LGA. They also carted away two assault rifles and wounded a police inspector, Princewill Ebiriem, during the operation.

It was further gathered that they were behind the murder of the chief security officer of Amodu-Awkunanaw community, Onyebuchi Aninwagu, on 19th July, 2020, taking away his pump action gun in the process. Aside these, they were alleged to have attacked one Alhaji Ibrahim Yaro at Grace of God junction, Isiaji road, Okpebe-Amodu, Nkanu East LGA.

The dismissed soldier told newsmen during the parade that he went awol in 2018 due to frustration he encountered in fighting Boko Haram terrorists at Damboa, Borno State, following massive killing of his colleagues by the terrorists.

Items recovered from them include one AK47 rifle belonging to the murdered police officer, two pump action guns, one double barrel locally made pistol, fifteen 5.56mm live ammunition, 36 live cartridges and 12 expended cartridges.