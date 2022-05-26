Enugu Schools Remain Shut Despite Shift In Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial Date

Primary and secondary schools remained closed in Enugu and its environs on Thursday despite the shift in the date of the trial of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from today to June 28, 2022.

Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, is standing trial before Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, over an alleged treason, jumping bail and running a proscribed group.

Days he appears in court are statutorily observed as sit-at-home in most states in the South East, except Ebonyi. Kanu was billed to appear in court today. Hence, schools, both public and private, had announced closures to observe the usual sit-at-home. However, the late postponement of the trial on Wednesday did not change the planned lockdown.

“We were told to resume next Tuesday,” a pupil told our correspondent. “If they changed the date, I don’t know.”

A teacher in a private school in Enugu, Ngozi Ekwueme, said, “We don’t play with the lives of our pupils. Any day they say we should sit at home, we do.

“The change of the date when the order had been given did not help matters. So, we resume next week.”

Meanwhile, unidentified men caused commotion at the university community of Nsukka on Thursday morning.

A trader at Ikpa market in Nsukka, who does not want to be mentioned, said, “We heard that the unknown men burnt a tricycle at Nsukka town. People were running helter-skelter. So, we closed our shops early. But we re-opened when the commotion reduced.”