Enugu Senator Chimaroke Nnamani Attacks PDP Chieftain At Delegates Meeting

Obeagu Town Union in Enugu South local government area of Enugu State, Wednesday, condemned the indifference of political bigwigs of the community and the state in general to the beaten of Hon Chiene I. Chiene, a chieftain of the PDP, by the senator representing Enugu East senatorial zone in the National Assembly, Dr Chimaroke Nnamani.

This followed the incident of 15th May, 2022 at the secretariat of Enugu North LGA where Dr Nnamani had gone to consult with the PDP delegates ahead of the party primaries where the former governor is seeking reelection as senator.

THE WHISTLER was told by an eye witness that ‘as Sen Nnamani was interfacing with the delegates, he spotted Hon Chiene and moved towards him, and the apparently happy Chiene bowed in humility to shake the senator’s hand, only for Chimaroke to aim a kick at his groin.

“As Chiene bent down in pains, Chimaroke’s henchmen further descended on him and battered him to a pulp. He was rushed to the state teaching hospital.”

In an open letter signed by the secretary of Obeagu Town Union, Hon Nnamchi John Egbo, the victim’s brother condemned the ambivalence of political leaders of the area to his brother’s ordeals.

He stated, “Is my brother not a PDP stakeholder? Has he not contributed considerably towards the development of the PDP from its formation stage (1998-1999)? What wrong has he done to deserve this level of harassment?

“It’s quite regrettable if one could hastily forget the unquantifiable investment and contributions of Hon Chiene I. Chiene to the PDP, especially in Enugu North and South LGAs. Was he beaten up, and others are keeping quiet just because of where he comes from?

“Even if there are no high-profiled people from Obeagu Awkunanaw, the hometown of Chiene I. Chiene, who can ask questions on the reason he should be treated that way, party members where he belongs actively should totally voice out and condemn such act. We are crying bitterly for what happened to our dear brother.”

However, Senator Nnamani’s media aide, Dan Nwomeh, described what transpired as ‘a minor misunderstanding’. According to him, “[It was] a minor misunderstanding that was immediately brought under control by the senator before the meeting with party delegates commenced in a convivial atmosphere. The fake news factory will soon brew another concoction.

“For your information, the matter is already under investigations by the DSS and the police. Wait for the outcome. You will take cover then.”