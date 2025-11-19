Enugu Senator Okey Ezea Is Dead

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Senator representing Enugu North Senatorial District of Enugu State, Senator Okey Ezea, is dead.

Ezea died while undergoing medical checks in the United Kingdom. He was elected under the Labour Party, and he is the only remaining member in the National Assembly from Enugu State.

Ezea’s family is yet to make a statement on the report. However, Senators Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of Kogi Central and Orji Uzo-Kalu, Chief Whip of the 9th Senate, have reacted to the incident.

Senator Akpoti-Uduagan posted, “Rest in peace Distinguished Senator Okey Ezea. You were a good man! wise and gentle. Your prayers kept me going through my darkest moments and I will miss you in chambers.

“Enugu North Senatorial District, Kogi Central honors your Senator and mourns with you.”

Senator Kalu, on his part, expressed shock over Ezea’s demise.

According to Kalu, “Senator Okey Ezea was more than a fellow legislator; he was a friend with whom I shared a close and sincere bond. Our friendship was built on mutual respect, brotherhood, and genuine affection.

“With shared Catholic faith, we often celebrated Mass in the same chapel, lifting our voices to God in fellowship and reflection. Those moments are forever etched in my heart. He was a man of humility, integrity, and steadfast faith. As I mourn my dear brother, I take solace in knowing he lived honorably and touched countless lives. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace.”

Among Ezea’s contributions in the National Assembly is the sponsorship of the bill for the creation of Adada State and a Federal University of Agriculture in Uzo-Uwani.

During the 2023 general elections, Ezea did the unthinkable by defeating the then Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of the People’s Democratic Party in the Enugu North Senatorial election.

Ezea, a lawyer and business man, was on born on 11 August 1963.