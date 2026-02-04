Enugu Signs MoU With UNDP To Enhance Development

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The government of Enugu State has struck a deal with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) aimed at anchoring the state into the UNDP Nigeria’s Integrated Smart States Programme (ISSP).

Gov Peter Mbah, during the event at the Government House, Enugu, stated that it was a “a milestone”, adding that the partnership would help his administration to accomplish its vision and promises to the people. He promised to carry out the terms of the agreement with transparency and accountability.

The Resident Representatives, UNDP Nigeria, Elsie Attafuah, said ISSP would enhance the state in translating its political priorities into investment-ready portfolios.

According to her, “The signing is strategic, and reflects a deliberate choice by Enugu State to lead development differently, through integrated planning, co-investment, and disciplined delivery. We are signing three instruments: the Memorandum of Understanding, which sets the strategic framework; the Programme Description of Action, which translates that framework into a clear, integrated delivery pathway; and the Financing Agreement, which moves us from intent to execution, with a significant initial cost-sharing commitment by the Enugu State government. This is exactly the kind of leadership signal that turns partnerships into results.”

She said the impacts of Nigeria’s reforms on energy, fiscal policy, revenue mobilisation, and governance would not be maximally felt “unless they trickle down to the people”.

In her words, “We all now see one fundamental truth: reforms only matter when they translate into livelihoods, jobs, services, and opportunity for people. That is why UNDP Nigeria has repositioned how we work with sub-national governments, moving from projects to portfolios, from aid to co-investment, and from delivery alone to systems transformation.”

Attafuah said the MoU was anchored in health systems strengthening, Smart Green Schools, energy for development, innovation and digital economy, and trade, tourism and investment promotion. She pledged immediate action, adding that the Financing Agreement provided a clear runway for activation, with the first tranche due on March 1, 2026, and a second tranche on July 1, 2026.

“UNDP will ensure the availability of resources ahead of planned activities, and enabling disciplined implementation in line with UNDP’s accountability standards,” she said, adding that, “Signing an MoU is not the destination. Activation is. Delivery is. Our joint priority is to finalise the Joint Action Plan with clear sequencing, responsibilities, and costing, because costing is the bridge between commitments and implementation.”

She said to ensure speed and seriousness, UNDP would work with the state to operationalize a dedicated programme team and field coordination mechanism, which “aligns with the Enugu delivery architecture to trigger early implementation priorities, strengthen real-time tracking through dashboards and delivery labs, and support investment packaging to mobilize additional concessional and private finance”.

She continued, “Enugu now joins that group of reform-forward states, positioning itself not only as a South-East leader, but as a subnational model for human capital transformation innovation, and investment-led growth.”

Our correspondent reports that the MoU is entitled “UNDP-Enugu Integrated Smart State Programme for Accelerated Development (2025-2027).”