Enugu State Poly To Commence Civil, Mechanical, Robotic Engineering – Rector

The rector of Enugu State Polytechnic, Iwollo, Dr Nnamdi Nwankwo, says plans have been concluded by the institution to commence Civil, Mechanical and Robotic Engineering in its School of Engineering.

Dr Nwankwo, a Rev Father, stated this on Friday during the matriculation ceremony of the polytechnic held at Agu-Obu in Ezeagu LGA of Enugu State. He added that the polytechnic’s Schools of Engineering and Agriculture were being encouraged to develop innovative products.

According to the rector, the institution was making gradual progress in all fields. One of such, he said, was the relocation of the institution to its permanent site. He added that the bottlenecks hitherto encountered by some students of the polytechnic with the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, which affected their mobilisation for the National Youth Service Corps scheme, had been resolved. He revealed that some students of the poly were mobilised during the 2022 Batch-B Stream I.

Aside accreditation, Dr Nwankwo said the polytechnic’s School of Entrepreneurship recently approved by the Governing Council of the institution would soon be generating revenue.



He thanked the visitor to the polytechnic and Enugu State Governor Rt Hon Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for giving the institution necessary backing to make it a standard.

Fr Nwankwo also hailed Hon Hillary Chinedu Onu, chairman of the Governing Council of the polytechnic, for his untiring efforts in moving the institution forward.

Dr Ejike Ajibo, deputy rector and head of Udenu Campus of the polytechnic, told the students to embrace virtues to be good amassadors of the polytechnic.

Amb Lawrence Agubuzu, the chairman of the Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council, praised the polytechnic for its innovations and academic excellence.

The high point of the ceremony was the administration of matriculation oath to the matriculating students.

They expressed joy with the school, and pledged to remain focused.

It was learnt that the polytechnic has three campuses at Iwollo, Enugu and Ezimo (Udenu campus). The expansion of the polytechnic, our correspondent gathered, is a brainchild of Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.