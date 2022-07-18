Enugu State Town Unions Beg Gov Ugwuanyi For Higher Stipends

The executives of town unions in Enugu State, weekend, appealed to the state government to increase their monthly stipends.

They made the request in a meeting they held with Ogadimma Nsukka at Adada House, Nsukka.

The executives, comprising presidents general and their secretaries, thanked Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for giving them a sense of belonging in his government.

Chief Paulinus Eze, coordinator, Presidents General of the state, commended the governor for attracting legacy projects to the zone.

He said, “Gov Ugwuanyi made us a part and parcel of the government under his Open Government Partnership. He approved our monthly stipends. He introduced Visit Every Community initiatives to find our respective needs.”

Chief Eze, a lawyer, also praised Gov Ugwuanyi for giving the sum of N5m grants to all the automous communities in the state, and pleaded for the release of the second tranche of the grants to enable various communities to complete the projects they initiated with the first tranche.

According to him, “Every community in the state has a government representation. Town union leaders are the first tier of government in the state because we were elected. We are at the grass roots.

“However, we demand an upward review of our monthly stipends in line with economic realities in the country. We also plead for stipends for our secretaries.

“We also beg for the resurrection of the state government’s Visit Every Community initiative aimed at finding the needs of various communities. Also let our council chairmen be sponsoring our respective monthly meetings.”

The highlight of the meeting was the declaration of the town unions in Enugu North senatorial zone to vote for Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in his senatorial bid as well as the guber candidature of PDP’s Peter Mba and his running mate, Barr Ifeanyi Ossai, in 2023.