Enugu: Students Stay At Home As Teachers Resume In Public Secondary Schools

56 SHARES Share Tweet

Students in exit classes in public secondary schools in Nsukka, Enugu State were yet to resume classes as only teachers were present in schools on Tuesday.

Some of the secondary schools visited by NAN included Urban Girls Secondary School, Nsukka, Urban Boys Secondary School Nsukka , St Catherine Comprehensive Secondary School and Ejiofor Secondary School.

Mrs Roseline Abugu, the Principal of Urban Girls secondary school told NAN in Nsukka on Monday that Enugu State Ministry of Education directed that only teachers in public schools should resume on August 4.

Abugu said this was to enable teachers to help to put in place all the COVID-19 protocols required before students would be allowed to resume.

“We are expecting some people from Enugu State Government that will fumigate the school compound today.

“In my meeting this morning with staff, we have arranged for the clearing of grasses in the compound, provided hand washing buckets, soap and sanitizers in strategic locations inside school compounds and classrooms.

“To ensure physical distancing, no classroom will contain more than 20 students,”she said.

The principal said some students who resumed school were sent back home pending when the state government would approve for students to resume.

“The State Education Ministry says it will inform us when exit students will resume,” she said.

The story was the same at Urban Boys Secondary School Nsukka.

At Ejiofor Secondary School, Nsukka, a private school, the Principal Mr Casmir Ozioko said students of the school would resume Aug. 10 as staff of the school would use this week to put all necessary arrangements in place.

‘Only teachers resume today, we will use this week to fumigate the compound, clear grasses as well as put all Nigeria Centre for Disease control (NCDC) required protocols in place before allowing exit class students to come back next week,” he said.

However, the story was different at St Catherine Comprehensive Secondary School Nsukka owned by Nsukka Catholic Diocese where students have resumed.

The school principal, Rev. Sis. Mary-Immaculate Idoko, told NAN that the school was fumigated last Saturday and all NCDC required protocols had been put in place.

“All students in exit classes after morning assembly today attended a brief seminar organized by the school.

Idoko explained that the aim of the seminar was to teach students on how to maintain personal hygiene, physical distance as well as wearing of face mask and washing of hands.

“All students, staff and visitors coming into the school compound must wear face mask and wash hands at the gate.

“We have put necessary measures in place to ensure the safety of our students, till the end of their exams,” she said.