43 SHARES Share Tweet

At least 60,000 beneficiaries are expected to be enrolled in the National Cash Transfer programme before the end of the year.

A total of 24,271 beneficiaries are expected to be enrolled after the ongoing training in Enugu State. This will bring the number of the beneficiaries in the state to 30, 000.00, according to findings.

THE WHISTLER reports that the facilitators and desk officers of the scheme, drawn from across the seventeen local government areas of the state, are currently undergoing a three-day capacity building in the state.

The chief officer of the state cash transfer unit, Mr Sunday Ogbuaya, told our correspondent, Wednesday, that after the current training, the number of the facilitators and desk officers would become 30,000. It was gathered that the National Cash Transfer programme is a project under the National Social Investments Programme aimed at relieving the poorest of the poor out of poverty.

The trainees, after the scheme, would embark on capturing data of the beneficiaries at various communities in the state. It was further gathered that the beneficiaries would receive the sum of N10, 000 bi-monthly to help ease their lack, and to encourage them to venture into small-scale businesses.

Mr Ogbuaya said, “The beneficiaries are happy. It has been going well. We have 6, 000 already, and we are currently enrolling 24,000 more. More people hopefully will participate in this programme. We are hopeful that before the year ends, we should have enrolled 60,000 beneficiaries in Enugu.” He said the scheme was delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The national head, Enrollment Department of the National Cash Transfer Programme, Sadiya Abdullahi, said the programme was targeted at the vulnerable in society ‘who are below the absolute poverty margin’.

In his words, “The beneficiaries are given money, coached, trained, and mentored to enable them to venture into small entrepreneurial activities. The orientation will continue with necessary teachings and coaching in accordance with the World Bank standards to help the trainees get acquainted with how to guide and coach the beneficiaries in the rural communities, as the gradually exit their poverty.”

A facilitator, on condition of anonymity, said, “We are very happy to be part of this poverty eradication scheme. I will be honest in the discharge of our duties. Poverty is everywhere, and this kind of initiative goes a long way in reducing the impact of poverty in the country. I want more people to enrol in this state. States in the north have enrolled far more than Enugu State, but I hope with more orientation and political will, more beneficiaries will be captured.”