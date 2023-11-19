Enugu To Equip 40,000 Youths With Digital, Entrepreneurial Skills

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Enugu Governor Mr Peter Mba says his administration will annually train at least 40,000 youths across the state on relevant digital and entrepreneurial skills to enable them to compete in the global digital and entrepreneurial markets.

Mba stated this weekend while delivering a keynote address at the Tech and Entrepreneurship (TxE) Summit in Enugu.

He said his administration had begun the training of youths on digital innovation, programming, digital marketing, financial technology, and entrepreneurship in areas of technological, financial, and business skills.

Mba, who spoke on “Innovation Unleashed: Transforming Enugu’s Future”, said his administration would provide an environment full of opportunities for them to thrive.

He said the goal was to enable young ones to embrace robotics, artificial intelligence, augmented reality, virtual reality, and innovation through skills in information and technology.

Mba tasked the youths to seize the opportunity the TeX summit had afforded them to recreate themselves to remain relevant and economically self-reliant.

He said, “We are talking about robotics, artificial intelligence, augmented reality, virtual reality, among other emerging skills today. These are perhaps skills that would keep you relevant in today’s world. Ours in Enugu State is to provide you with the right environment, the support and the skills.”

Mba enjoined the youths to be creative, adding that they should reposition themselves to address some of the societal needs in order to create wealth.

He said, “I want you to understand that the emerging future is the one that requires you to acquire digital skills to thrive. And with those digital skills, you do not need to contemplate leaving this country. I know you might think that the pastures are greener in Europe and the America’s but that is not true. Anybody that told you that has perhaps lied to you. The innovation landscape here is not barren at all.

“With your innovation here, you are able to create a greener pasture right here on our soil than any other place in the world. See this event as a serious business where you have come to acquire a skill; a skill of a lifetime. A skill that will enable you to conquer the world right here in Enugu State.”

The founder of TxE Africa, Williams Uche-Mbah, said the summit was to ignite innovations, foster collaboration and empower the local entrepreneurial community of youths in the state to unleash a new wave of technological innovation, economic growth and a platform for the global market.