Enugu To Generate 1,000 Megawatts From Coal

Plans have reached an advanced level towards the generation of over 1,000 megawatts from coal in Enugu State.

This was disclosed by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Solid Minerals and Mining, Mr Samuel Okoro, during a press briefing at the Government House, Enugu.

According to him, the state government had undertaken extensive geological exploration, including geospatial mapping and geochemical investigations to ascertain the quantity and quality of mineral deposits across different parts of the state. He said the venture was in line with the initiative of Governor Peter Mbah aimed at reviving dormant assets and transforming them into tools for economic growth and prosperity.

In his words, “Exploration is the first phase of any mining activity. We carried out mapping, geospatial and geochemical activities to know exactly what we have across the state. When the Senate Committee visited to Enugu, we briefed them, and they were proud of what we have done and even said they would recommend our approach to other states.”

He explained that Enugu, with its abundant coal deposits, has the potential of supporting major industrial and energy projects. The recent geological findings indicate that the state’s coal reserves are far larger than earlier estimates of about 300 million tonnes, he said.

He further stated that the reserves would support the state’s plan to generate about 1,000 megawatts of electricity from coal as part of efforts to address energy shortages.

He said, “Gov Mbah has already made a policy statement that we are going to generate 1,000 megawatts of power from our coal. That is not just a political statement; it is a statement of purpose and work towards it is already in the pipeline.”

Okoro said the government had also focused on sanitising the mining ecosystem, adding that the Mbah administration met over 100 mineral titles in the state with less than one per cent actively developed.

He said many of the licences were in possession of speculators with no intention of mining. He said it was to check such abuses that prompted the government to retrieve some of the titles and redirect them to genuine investors.

He also disclosed that over 40 illegal mining operations across locations such as CAMP 2, Akwuke, Udenu and parts of Ozalla had been shut down, with some offenders arrested and prosecuted.

Okoro said with the groundwork already done, the state’s solid minerals sector would soon begin to contribute to the state’s economic growth.