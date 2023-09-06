Enugu To Launch Statewide CCTV To Curb Insecurity

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Enugu State government will soon launch statewide closed-circuit televisions to curb the increasing insecurity in the state.

Governor Peter Mba stated this on Wednesday while giving his stewardship in the past 100 days in office. He said no sustainable development could take place in an atmosphere of insecurity.

In his words, “Economic development of any sort is almost an impossibility in an environment of insecurity. This was why we faced insecurity in the state squarely.

“We tackled relentlessly the proscription of the unlawful Monday sit-at-home order in Enugu State. We were resolute in making sure that we eradicate it from our state. As we all can see, we have made tremendous progress in this regard.

“We have also backed up this thrust by boosting security presence in Enugu State working with the Nigeria Police, the army and all other security forces. We have launched the Distress Response Squad in the state and have already procured a number of vehicles to enhance their effectiveness and mobility.

“We are not stopping at this as we are about to commence the rollout of a statewide CCTV camera network which will provide 247 surveillance of the state and inform swift security response to any breach of peace anywhere in our state.

“Also, we are in the advanced stages of establishing a Security Trust Fund to make our heightened security posture more sustainable in the long term.”

THE WHISTLER reports that the state had of late faced kidnapping and other crimes, including last Sunday’s encounter between kidnappers and police operatives that left an inspector and two kidnappers dead.