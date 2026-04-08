Enugu Traders Demand Enforcement Of Ban On Daily Revenue Collection

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Traders and keke operators across Enugu State, Wednesday, called on Gov Peter Mbah to create market-based taskforce operatives for the effective implementation of the abolition of daily toll revenue collection in the state.

Those who spoke with THE WHISTLER commended the governor for the abolition, but said the initiative would not be heeded unless a body is empowered to implement it at all the markets across the state.

“I’m happy when I heard the news on Tuesday,” says Chiedozie Ugwu, a trader. “But it will not be effective unless those behind it are arrested and prosecuted. I think we have had such pronouncements before, but nothing came out of it. I hope this time around, it will be different. We are being exploited by our council chairmen. We need market-based task forces to implement the order because these illegal collectors are directly or indirectly engaged by the local government chairmen.”

Another trader, Nkechi Ozioko, described the activities of some revenue collectors as disturbing. “I sell my goods in an open place. One revenue collector will come and charge N500. Another will demand N300. Another charge N200. This is on a daily basis. They don’t issue tickets. We don’t know what to do. When I heard that the state banned it, I am happy. But let us see task force operatives implementing the order.”

A keke rider, Ayo, said the ban was a huge relief to him. “I am based

in Nsukka. We pay a daily levy of N550 through e-ticketing to the Enugu State Internal Revenue Board. Now when we ride and enter some markets, like Ahor Opi, we are charged three categories of levies. One is N500, another is N300 and then N200, totalling N1,000. And no receipt is issued. I will be happy to see the arrest and prosecution of these illegal revenue collectors.”

Advertisement

Johnson Ogbodo is based at Gariki, Enugu South LGA. He said, “The cause is our LGA chairmen. They contracted illegal revenue collection points to their cronies. I doubt if anything can stop it because the collectors are well known to various LGA chairmen. But let’s watch and see. I am delighted that the state government listed the culprits. I also want this searchlight to be set on policemen at checkpoints. Unfortunately, even some Forest Guard and neighbourhood Watch operatives collect illegal daily levies. They should be included.”

Our correspondent reports that the state government banned the daily toll revenue collection from traders without lockup shops. The directive was given during a stakeholders’ meeting on the clarification and harmonisation of revenue collection in markets across the state. It was hosted by Enugu State Internal Revenue Service.

Gov Mbah, represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Professor Chidiebere Onyia, said in line with the new tax laws meant to support the poor, collection of those toll revenue is now illegal.

He announced the setting up of a taskforce, which he heads, to ensure maximum compliance. According to him, “Anyone caught collecting the N100 or N200 toll revenue, either for the government or individual, would face the full weight of the law”.

.

The state consequently charged local government chairmen, traditional rulers, market leaders and the presidents-general to report to the taskforce team when there is a violation of the directive. Onyia however clarified that the order does not affect traders in the lockup shops who pay N30,000 or N36,000.

The state chairman of the Association of Local Government Chairmen of Nigeria (ALGON), Okechukwu Edeh, had at the event promised formidable implementation of the new order in their various localities.

Advertisement

Enugu South, Enugu North, Nkanu West, Nsukka and Udenu LGAs are among the listed LGAs where the illegal daily revenue collections take place.

.