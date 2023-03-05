Enugu Traders Reject Old Naira Notes, Say ‘Buhari Yet To Talk’

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Despite the ruling of the Supreme Court which ordered that old naira notes of N500 and N1000 be in use till December 31 this year, Enugu traders have refused to accept the notes.

John Oshi, a pub operator at Abakpa in Enugu East LGA of the state, said, “There are many court cases which the federal government has refused to obey. I won’t hastily accept the old naira notes unless the people I buy goods from start to accept it. For now, it is business as usual.”

Innocent Eze, a foodstuff seller, said he would not accept it until President Muhammadu Buhari makes a declaration. In his words, “When Nnamdi Kanu was discharged and acquitted, Nigeria’s minister of justice Abubakar Mallami has his own interpretation. He is the one that Buhari listens to. And Mallami is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria.”

A survey by our correspondent shows that the ruling of the Supreme Court on the old naira notes is yet to take effect. Transport operators claim unaware.

A bus driver, Josephat Duru, told THE WHISTLER that, “When filling stations begin to accept the old notes, we start to accept same from passengers. I still have N7, 000 worth of old naira notes, and that is my last waste over the old naira notes.”

A manager of a filling station along New Market road, who declined to be mentioned, said, “I don’t trust court judgments because if the government refuses to obey, nothing happens. Our director has not told us to start collecting the old notes. If I collect, it will be on my head.”

Barr Hyginus Ezea, however, expressed hope that the Buhari-led federal government would abide by the ruling. He said, “It is a Supreme Court ruling. Kanu’s case is different because the FG applied for stay of execution, which was granted. I will accept the notes if they comes my way.”

He advised commercial banks to begin to accept the deposit of the old notes to reassure Nigerians that the Central Bank is law-abiding.