Enugu Traders Want More Boreholes At Market To Check Fire Disasters

Orba Main Market Traders’ Association, (OMMTA), Tuesday, appealed for more boreholes at the market to check fire outbreaks. The market is located at Udenu LGA of Enugu State.

The association’s chairman, Chief Charles Ezeugwu, stated this in an interview with THE WHISTLER in Enugu.

He said, “We appeal to Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to build more boreholes in the market to support the one he already constructed. More boreholes will lead to cleanliness, and also provide water to fight fire if it occurs.

“We also appeal to the governor to put concrete roofing in the market. This will prevent fire incidents. He should also help us by constructing road networks for easy movement of the fire vehicles and vans in case of fire outbreaks.”

Chief Ugwu commended Enugu State Fire Service for being proactive in fighting fire outbreaks.

In his words, “For us at Orie Orba Modern Market, the presence of the fire service station around us makes us more fire conscious.

“The station has done a lot for us. Our ultra-modern market is equipped with different fire fighting tools donated to us.

“Such instruments include 50kg OCP-5, fire ball-100, and 6kg DCP-5. The fire agency also organizes many seminars and workshops for the traders to keep them abreast of techniques in fighting fire outbreaks.

“I recall that the fire operatives successfully prevented fire in this market for about three times. The first place they rescued from total destruction is the foodstuff market, popularly called Wharf.

“The second fire was at the Provisions section of the market, which houses provisions sold in the market. The third is the one that happened inside the commercial bank serving the traders. The firefighters were called and they responded immediately. They were also able to quench the fire to the glory of God and satisfaction of the traders.”

He urged the agency to donate more fire extinguishers, gas cylinders, and a fire service van for the traders.