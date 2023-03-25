Enugu Traditional Ruler Warns Against Post-Election Violence

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Politicians should use legitimate means to vent their grievances in the aftermath of the 2023 general elections, Enugu traditional ruler advised weekend.

HRH Igwe Maduabuchi Nevobasi, the traditional ruler of Mmaku Ancient Kingdom and chairman, Awgu Traditional Rulers Council in Enugu State, gave the advice in an interview with our correspondent in Enugu. He expressed confidence in the judiciary, and called on candidates that lost the polls not to call their supporters for violent protest.

In his words, “The burden lies on the politicians. If they tell their supporters to protest, they will be putting fuel on fire. They are political leaders. Tell your supporters to calm down because there are processes. We have tribunals. I am happy hearing some of the losers telling their supporters to remain calm as they explore the legal options.

“Even in America, elections are not perfect. Former President Donald Trump complained about malpractices, but I did not see violence. Even Britain that colonised us does have elements of political shortfalls. The court is there to direct the processes. I have trust in our judiciary. If they see anything wrong, they will do the proper thing. They had overturned many elections in the past. Should the same re-occur, they will do the needful again.”

He also commended election observers for their coverage during the Feb 25th and March 18th 2023 elections, and urged them to also extend such coverage to rural areas to get first-hand information.

According to him, “The observers have done good jobs, but should extend their tentacles to rural areas. In rural areas, they will come in contact with royal fathers and rural dwellers to get first-hand information. If they concentrate on the cities, they won’t be able to observe well. I commend them for the good jobs they did. Royal fathers should also protect them to encourage them to do their jobs properly.

“Observing in cities alone is not enough. But security agencies should ensure that observers, both local and international, are protected because they are going a great job. They leave their families to monitor the elections; to ensure it is free and fair.”