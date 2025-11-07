Enugu Traditional Rulers Charge New Minister On Optimal Performance

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Enugu East Senatorial Zone Council of Traditional Rulers, Friday, charged the Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Dr Kingsley Udeh, SAN, to replicate the transformation he brought to the Enugu State Ministry of Justice at the federal level.

The royal fathers, comprising all the traditional rulers in the six local government areas of Enugu East Senatorial Zone, stated this in a letter they addressed to President Bola Tinubu following his appointment of Dr Udeh, former attorney general and commissioner for Justice, Enugu State, as minister of Innovation, Science and Technology.

The letter was jointly signed by the zonal council Chairman and first Deputy Chairman, Enugu State Council of Traditional Rulers, HRM Igwe Julius Nnaji; Grand-Patron, Enugu State Council of Traditional Rulers, HRM Igwe F.O. Nwatu; first Grand-Patron, Enugu State Council of Traditional Rulers, HRM Igwe Abel Nwobodo, and the fifth Grand-Patron, Enugu State Council of Traditional Rulers, HRM Igwe Greg Ugwu,.

THE WHISTLER reports that Dr Udeh, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, was sworn in on Thursday by President Tinubu after scaling through the Senate screening. He replaces Chief Uche Nnaji, also from Enugu State, who resigned over an alleged certificate forgery.

Quoting the traditional rulers, “We are solidly behind Dr Udeh. He is vast in law, research, economics and good governance. He is result-oriented. As Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Enugu State, Dr Udeh gave the state’s justice system a facelift which today makes judicial administration in the state seamless. We charge him to replicate same at the federal level.”

The traditional rulers also pledged their support for the Tinubu administration. They stated that Udeh’s appointment was a pointer that President Tinubu’s administration “is anchored in competence, capacity, equity and justice”.

“President Tinubu has also shown his love not only for the good people of Enugu East Senatorial District, but the entire people of Enugu State, and indeed, South East. The president’s scorecard in South East, both in human and infrastructural development, has given us a sense of belonging. It also shows that when the right man is on the throne, everybody rejoices,” the letter added.

They thanked the Senate for confirming Dr Udeh as minister, and prayed for “sustained robust relationship between the National Assembly and the Presidency”. They also commended Enugu State Governor Dr Peter Mbah for his innovative leadership in the state, and prayed for a synergy between the state and the federal government which they said would hasten the development of the state.