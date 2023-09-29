Enugu: Tribunal Sacks PDP Lawmaker, Orders Re-Run Election Within 90 Days

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National and State Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Enugu, Friday, nullified the election of Mr Okey Mbah representing Nkanu East state constituency in the State Assembly.

Mbah is of the Peoples Democratic Party while his challenger is the Labour Party candidate in the March 18 poll, Okwudiri Nnaji.

The Independent National Electoral Commission had declared Mbah as the winner of the election but the tribunal held that the process did not meet the provisions of the 2022 Electoral Act.

The three-man panel, led by Honourable Justice Adie Attoe Onyebueke, ordered a rerun in some polling units in Ugbawka and Owo wards.

According to the tribunal, the number of votes is higher than the number of registered and accredited voters in those areas and faulted the return by INEC. It therefore ordered INEC to conduct a rerun election in the affected polling units within 90 days.