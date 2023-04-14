Enugu: Tricylists, Mini-Bus Operators Warned Against Violating 6am-9pm Restriction

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Enugu State Police Command, Friday, warned against violation of restriction orders against operations of mini-buses and tricycles in some designated areas of the state.

Advertisement

According to the state police command, the state government order restricting the operational time of mini-buses and tricycles in Enugu metropolis from 6am to 9pm daily was still in force and ‘shall be enforced to the letter’.

DSP Daniel Ndukwe, the state police public relations officer, said the warning became necessary ‘in view of the flagrant violation of the order by some of the operators and the reported cases of criminal activities perpetrated with the aid of mini-buses and tricycles in the city and its environs’.

Meanwhile, the state commissioner of police, CP Ahmed Ammani, has directed area commanders, divisional police officers (DPOs) and tactical/operational commanders of the command ‘to redouble their efforts and ensure the strict enforcement of the order in a professional manner’.

The CP directed them to ‘ensure that violators are arrested, their mini-buses or tricycles impounded and that they are prosecuted in the special court set up by the state government to handle cases of violation of the order’.

While commending operators who have been complying with the directive, CP Ammani cautioned those “who have deliberately been violating the order by using mini-buses and tricycles to perpetrate crimes during the restriction time to turn a new leaf.”

Advertisement

He said that the police would “deal decisively with violators of the order, including unrepentant criminals among them.”

Our correspodent reports that the order was emplaced following increasing cases of criminal activities in the state, including assassination, vandalisation of public and private property as well as kidnapping.