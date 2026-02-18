Enugu Vaccinates Over 2.1 Million Children Against Measles-Rubella

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has concluded stream 2 of Enugu State’s Measles–Rubella integrated campaign.

Disclosing this in a statement on its official X on Wednesday, WHO said the campaign covered more than 2.1 million children with vaccines against measles, rubella, and cervical cancer.

The statement read, “Every child deserves protection from measles and rubella. Yet too many are still being missed—particularly in underserved communities.

“Enugu State has now successfully concluded Stream 2 of the Measles–Rubella Integrated Campaign, reaching more than 2.1 million children with lifesaving vaccines against measles, rubella, and cervical cancer.”

THE WHISTLER reported that parents in Enugu State rejected the measles vaccine for their children, giving some reasons that were found to be out of ignorance.

Subsequent report revealed that after several seminars and sensitisation by the State Primary Health Care Development Agency in collaboration with the National Healthcare Development Agency (NPHDA) and other stakeholders, the campaign recorded good turn-up from the parents.

According to WHO, the state government noted that the campaign was made possible through collaboration with Nigeria’s NPHDA, the National Youth Service Corps, and other partners.

It added that it trained and deployed over 60 independent monitors across all 17 LGAs, noting that the monitors played a critical role in identifying missed children, strengthening real time data quality, flagging risks early, and supporting equitable access to vaccines.

The global health body also acknowledged the contribution of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, stressing that such a partnership is crucial in strengthening and monitoring systems and expanding access to essential vaccines.