Enugu Widow Kills Self 10 Days After Husband’s Death

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One Mrs Veronica Nwadimkpa Madu, 55, has allegedly committed suicide ten days after the death of her husband, Mr Alexander Madu, 64.

The suicide occurred on March 20, 2026 at Piwoye, Airport Road, in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

THE WHISTLER gathered that Veronica, a mother of three, committed the act in the early morning of 20th March.

A resident of Piwoye and close associate of the bereaved family, who did not want his name to be mentioned, said the late wife seemed to have recovered from the shock of her husband’s death before the suicide.

“The husband died ten days earlier after a brief illness, and was scheduled for burial on March 21st. On that fateful morning, the wife had told her children that she was going to prepare beans in the kitchen. That was around 1am. The children waited until about 3am when they went in search of their mother. They found her lifeless body hanging inside the kitchen,” he said.

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A member of the bereaved family’s church, Mary, said the entire congregation was thrown into mourning. “We were visiting the family to console them. There was no much sign of depression on the side of the deceased wife. I don’t know what prompted her action, but is it unfortunate. The children, I learnt one is in the university, are now orphans.”

It was gathered that their relatives hurriedly brought both corpses of the couple together for burial at their country home, Ogwu in Obollo-Afor, Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State on March 21.

EDITOR’s NOTE: If you are in Nigeria and you or a loved one have contemplated suicide, call National Emergency Hotlines at 112 or the Nigerian Suicide Prevention Initiative Counselling Centre at 0806 210 6493 to connect with a trained counsellor.

For support outside of Nigeria, a worldwide directory of resources and international hotlines is provided by the International Association for Suicide Prevention.