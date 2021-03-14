Enugu Wins National Scientists Presidential Award

26 SHARES Share Tweet





Master Ituchukwu Godswill Edeani of Nara in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State has won this year’s edition of The 774 Young Nigerian Scientists Presidential Award (774-YONSPA).

Master Edeani, a 15-year-old student of Air-Force Comprehensive School, Agbani, Nkanu West LGA, won the first position at the National Final Science Competitive Examination of the 774–YONSPA, which held at the headquarters of the Federal Ministry of Science And Technology, Abuja, on Sunday, March 14, 2021.

The Enugu State commissioner for science and technology, Sir Obi Kama, who disclosed the news, Sunday, congratulated the winner on making Enugu State proud.

Our correspondent reports that Master Edeani was sponsored to the national competition by the Enugu Sate government after he emerged winner in the exercise organized by the state ministry of science and technology.

According to the commissioner, Edeani’s accomplishment was a manifestation of the Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi administration’s transformational agenda in the education sector, especially in science and technology. He said, “Master Edeani is expected to be presented with a Presidential Financial Award of N1m and also a Presidential Academic Award/scholarship to PhD level in any Nigerian university in Abuja on Monday.”