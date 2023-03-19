Enugu Decides: Labour Party Claims ‘PDP Set To Rig Elections’

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Labour Party senatorial candidate for Enugu East senatorial zone of Enugu State, Barr Kelvin Chukwu, has alleged that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, is manipulating the results of the governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections held yesterday.

Chukwu made the claims in a release on Sunday. He alleged that, “The PDP is set to rig election in Amankanu, Ugbawka and Owo (all in Enugu-East senatorial district of the state). The PDP is planning to return number of figures far above number of accredited voters captured in the BVAS machines.

“The chairman of INEC and the returning officer and the authorities should take note that Labour Party will not accept the truncation of the will of the people of Enugu State. We insist that all the results that will be returned from Ugbawka and Amankanu and Owo must be in accordance with number of accredited voters recorded in the BVAS machine.”

Our correspondent reports that Barr Chukwu is the younger brother of the slain LP senatorial candidate for Enugu East, Barr Oyibo Chukwu.