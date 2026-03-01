EPL: Arsenal See Off Chelsea To Restore Lead At Top

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Arsenal laboured to a 2-1 victory over Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday to reopen a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League table, with both of their goals coming from set-pieces against the visitors, who were reduced to 10 men.

The Gunners were under pressure to respond following Manchester City’s win over Leeds on Saturday. They did so as William Saliba and Jurrien Timber turned home corners for Arsenal’s 15th and 16th league goals from set-pieces this season to seal a third straight victory.

Chelsea briefly levelled before the break when Piero Hincapie flicked Reece James’ delivery into the home side’s net in first-half stoppage time.

However, their hopes of mounting a comeback were dented when Pedro Neto was shown a second yellow card for a cynical foul on Gabriel Martinelli just three minutes after being booked for dissent, becoming the seventh Chelsea player to be sent off in the league this season.

Although Robert Sanchez endured a difficult afternoon in goal, appearing to duck under Declan Rice’s cross for Timber’s winner, Arsenal were grateful to David Raya for several crucial saves, including a stoppage-time stop to tip an Alejandro Garnacho cross-shot wide and another to claw a goal-bound corner around the post shortly before Chelsea’s equaliser.

Advertisement

The visitors were also aggrieved not to receive a penalty when James’ delivery appeared to strike Rice’s arm.

Arsenal survived late pressure from the 10-man Blues to secure the win, keeping their noses ahead of Manchester City in the title race.

Chelsea remain three points behind fifth-placed Liverpool in the race for Champions League qualification.

After the match, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said, “We knew it was going to be a tough game. They are a top side, really well coached. I think we did some great things throughout the game. The moment we conceded the goal, it was disappointing, but we had the whole second half to play. We should have kept the ball a lot better when they had 10 men.

“We knew the importance of the individual duels at set plays because they are a top side attacking and defending them.

Advertisement

On Jurrien Timber he said, “He is improving a lot in our phases of play, attacking and defending in both boxes.

On penalty shout Arteta said, “I haven’t seen it back, but it was a big battle all the time.

Speaking about David Raya, Arteta said, “The last save that he made, fabulous. We shouldn’t be in that position

“We are really happy because we know we had two difficult games in the last week or so. The attitude and willingness ot go for it and be dominant, I am happy with it.

“In March, we are in every competition, we are right up there.”

Chelsea captain Reece James however said, “It’s disappointing to walk away empty handed. When it was 1-1 we had a half chance to make it 2-1, their goalie made a good save, they got a set-piece and manage to score.”

On the importance of set-pieces he said said, “This is football now in 2026, 90% of goals are probably set piece. They [Arsenal] are one of the leaders in the world [at set-pieces].

“They are difficult to stop, they scored two today. Disappointed. But we scored one, we had another chance to score another but it wasn’t meant to be today.”

On Chelsea’s disciplinary issues: “We’ve spoken about it, it’s come up a number of times, every time it’s someone different, not the same player. Internally we need to review and keep improving. It’s a problem, we are playing in the toughest league in the world, you play against top or bottom 11 v 11 it’s tough, 11 v 10 is even harder no matter who you are playing.

“I have no doubt in the team and staff, it didn’t go our way today but we need to regroup and go again.”