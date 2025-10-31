EPL Fixes One Match On Boxing Day, Blames European Competitions

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Premier League chiefs have blamed the reduction of Boxing Day matches this season on the expansion of European competitions.

Fixtures on December 26 have been a traditional part of the Premier League’s Christmas schedule, but this year, only one game will be played when Manchester United hosts Newcastle.

With Boxing Day falling on a Friday, the Premier League will instead play seven games on Saturday, December 27 and two on Sunday, December 28.

Aware that the lack of action on Boxing Day will prompt complaints from football traditionalists, the Premier League was quick to lay the blame on UEFA.

European football’s governing body has overseen increases in the number of clubs competing in the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League.

The Premier League explained the reasons to cut the Boxing Day matches in a statement on Friday.

The Statement Read: “The Premier League would like to acknowledge the circumstances that have led to a reduced number of matches on Boxing Day this season – impacting an important tradition in English football.

“There are now several challenges to Premier League fixture scheduling rooted in the expansion of European club competitions – which led to a revision of our domestic calendar ahead of last season, including changes to the FA Cup.

“This ultimately left the Premier League as a 33-weekend competition – fewer than previous seasons, despite being a 380-match competition since 1995.

“With fewer weekends to work with, the league is bound by how the calendar falls.”

UEFA’s European competitions now stretch across 10 midweek matchdays rather than six, with the Premier League having to adapt its schedule around the increased continental action.

Concerns over player welfare after the extra games were added led to world football’s governing body FIFA saying there should be a minimum rest period of 72 hours between matches.

“As with previous years – and in keeping with our commitment to clubs – special arrangements have been made to allow more time between games played across the festive period,” the Premier League said.

“This will allow greater time for players to recover, with the rest periods between rounds 18, 19 and 20 being increased to ensure that no club plays within 60 hours of another match.

“The League can give an assurance that next season there will be more Premier League matches on Boxing Day – as the date falls on a Saturday.

The Premier League plans to return to a bumper festive schedule on Boxing Day next year.