EPL: Paul Scholes Names Eight Players To Leave Man Utd

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Manchester United legend, Paul Scholes, has mentioned eight players the Red Devils should consider selling this summer.

The former England midfielder spoke on The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast.

He was discussing the potential ins and outs while playing a game of ‘Keep or Sell?’ with former Man United team-mate Nicky Butt.

Scholes mentioned the likes of “Mason Mount, Harry Maguire, Manuel Ugarte, Leny Yoro, Patrick Dorgu, Noussair Mazraoui, Joshua Zirkzee and Luke Shaw” to leave Old Trafford along with Casemiro.

Meanwhile, Man United currently sits in the third position on the Premier League table behind Manchester City and Arsenal.

Michael Carrick’s side will face Leeds United in the Premier League next Monday.