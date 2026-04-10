Equip Our Youths To Defend Us, Chibok Community Urges FG

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Kibaku Area Development Association (KADA) has made a desperate plea for equipment to enable community youths to defend themselves against persistent Boko Haram attacks.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja, KADA leaders lamented the continued violence in Chibok, Borno State, where over 432 people have been killed in more than 115 attacks since 2012.

“For over a decade, our people have endured unimaginable suffering, fear, displacement and loss. Despite repeated pleas, the security situations remain dire, with little visible effort toward stopping these relentless assults.

“ The tragic abduction of our school girls on April 14,2014 remain open wound. To this day, nearly 100 of them are still unrescued or unaccounted for, and SADLY the horror has not stopped. Within the last week alone, our community has experienced multiple coordinated attacks across Chibok local government area,” the community said.

National President of KADA, Nkeki Mutah, revealed that there were recent attacks on three villages of Kautikari, Kauthlama, and Kwople villages, which left several people dead, injured, or displaced.

Advertisement

Nkeki explained that in recent attacks on Chibok communities, a total of 19 people were killed and 2 were injured or mutilated.

He added that the violence occurred in Kautikari, Kauthlama, Meyoledi, and Watsirakabi, with multiple incidents of churches and houses being burnt, and livestock being stolen or killed.

The attacks resulted in significant damage to property, with at least four churches burnt and multiple houses destroyed.

Additionally, at least 6 cows were stolen from Kautikari, and an unspecified number of livestock were taken or killed in other attacks.

The association urged the government to establish permanent military presence in strategic locations and provide support to trained community youths to aid in security efforts.

Advertisement

” Our youths who received security vigilance training last year need the necessary tools and equipment to support security agencies in protecting our communities

“We urgently request the establishment of permanent military and joint security formations in strategic border communities between Chibok, Damboa and Askira Uba LGAs @;Kautikari, Gatamwarwa, Kuburmbula, Korongilim/Ngilang and Shikarkir,” Nkeki said.

KADA also appealed for humanitarian assistance for displaced residents and urged the government to allow humanitarian organisations access to Chibok.

The association expressed appreciation for the efforts of security personnel and the press in amplifying the community’s ploy for help.

“We profoundly appreciate our Gallant military personnels, Nigeria police force, Vigilante groups and all Security operatives who continue to risk their lives to defend our people. We equally thank the Press for consistently amplifying our voices and bringing attention to our suffering,” he said.