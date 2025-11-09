Equities Market Sheds 2.99% As Investors Trade ₦107bn Shares

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Trading activities on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed on a bearish note last week as profit-taking and cautious sentiment among investors dragged market performance lower.

Weekly data from the Exchange showed that a total turnover of 3.575 billion shares valued at ₦107.01bn was recorded in 146,429 deals, representing a significant decline from the 7.479 billion shares worth ₦145.43bn traded the previous week in 159,487 deals.

Consequently, the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) and Market Capitalization dipped by 2.99 per cent and 2.89 per cent, respectively, to close the week at 149,524.81 points and ₦94.99trn. All sectoral indices ended lower except the NGX Sovereign Bond Index, which closed flat, reflecting broad-based market weakness.

The Financial Services Industry maintained dominance on the activity chart, accounting for 2.946 billion shares valued at ₦65.9bn in 62,817 deals. This represented 82.39 per cent and 61.59 per cent of the total equity turnover volume and value, respectively.

Trailing behind was the Services Industry, which recorded 147.325 million shares worth ₦1.51bn in 7,656 deals, while the Consumer Goods Industry took third place with 147.307 million shares valued at ₦11.19bn in 18,644 deals.

Activity was largely driven by three highly traded stocks, Fidelity Bank Plc, FCMB Group Plc, and Aso Savings & Loans Plc, which jointly accounted for 1.288 billion shares valued at ₦19.3bn in 11,536 deals. The trio contributed 36.03 per cent and 18.08 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value, respectively.

Market breadth remained negative as fewer stocks recorded gains. Twenty equities appreciated in price during the week, down from twenty-nine in the previous week. Conversely, seventy-five equities declined, compared to seventy in the preceding week, while fifty-one equities remained unchanged, slightly higher than forty-seven previously recorded.

Analysts attributed the week’s downturn to profit-taking in large-cap stocks and investor caution ahead of macroeconomic data releases. They, however, maintained that bargain-hunting activities may resurface in coming sessions as investors take advantage of undervalued stocks.