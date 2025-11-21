Eruku Attack: Church Releases Names Of 38 Abducted Worshipers

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) has released the names of the 38 abducted worshipers from the deadly attack in Eruku in the Ekiti local government area of Kwara State, by bandits.

This development comes barely 24 hours after the bandits had demanded a total sum of N3.8bn for the release of the 38 worshippers abducted from CAC, each release valued at N100m.

The document obtained by Ilorin-based newspaper, The National Pilot disclosed that the youngest victim is seven years old, the oldest is 64, while 30 of the 38 abductees are women.

Also of the list eight of the abductees are minors.

The abducted worshippers are identified as follows: “Felicia Ige (64); Timileyin Joshua (22); Elizabeth Rotimi (27); Samuel Ayodele (34); Olutokun Yetunde (23); Olutokun Janet (36); Olutokun Juwon (10), Olutokun Jumbu (12); Ebenezer Aina (24); Titilayo Balogun (59); Opeyemi Asaba (24); Grace Balogun (62), and Ayodele Taye (42).”

Also kidnapped were “Oloke Funmilayo (42); Joseph Olaitan (24); Eniola Princess (23); Comfort Atolani (44); Joanah Atolani (7); Imole Aina (9); Moses Ojasope (12); Iyabo Ajayi (40); Adeojo Ojasope (19); Ojo Ajayi (10); Funmilayo Joshua (64); Iyabo Michael (32); Bimpe Ige (20); Grace Iyabo Ige (41); Deborah Peter (38).

“Omolola Mustapha (40); Idowu Mustapha (17); Emmanuel Bamidele (22); Ade Ajayi (7),l; Foluso Caleb (42); Funmilayo Ayodele (37); Folorunso Bamidele (42); Akinola Toluwani (24), and Akinola Babalola (14).

Earlier a community leader and Olori Eta of Eruku, Chief Olusegun Olukotun whose four relatives were among the kidnapped victims said he was in the church with five of his family members when the incident occurred.

Olukotun said one of his wards escaped the attack around 6:06 p.m. through the church’s window.

He confirmed that the kidnappers have made contact with the people of the community and are demanding N100m as ransom for each of the 38 victims.

“From what we gathered from the kidnappers’ camp, they (kidnappers) have grouped the victims according to their relations and are now calling our people through each of the groups.

“Some people in the community have received calls from the kidnappers demanding N100m for each person but as regards my own people I have not received any call concerning them, so I am still waiting,” he said

THE WHISTLER had earlier reported that the Eruku violence, which unfolded inside the church and spilt onto the Ilorin–Kabba Road, forced travellers to abandon their vehicles and flee into the surrounding bushes for safety.

Though the Commissioner of Police, CP Adekimi Ojo, has directed the deployment of additional personnel to reinforce security and apprehend perpetrators, the Eruku incident occurred less than 24 hours after 25 schoolgirls were abducted in Kebbi State on Monday, November 17, 2025.