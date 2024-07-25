Ethiopia Landslide: UN Warns Death Toll May Rise

World News
By Micheal EZEH
Residents and volunteers dig through mud in the search for survivors
Residents and volunteers dig through mud in the search for survivors

The devastating landslides that struck southern Ethiopia have claimed the lives of over 250 people, with the United Nations warning that the death toll could skyrocket to 500.

Heavy rainfall in the Gofa Zone on Sunday and Monday triggered the deadly landslides, leaving a trail of destruction and chaos in its wake.

RELATED
World News

UN Security Council Backs Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Plan

Nigeria

Over 40 Million Arms Under Control Of Terrorists, Others- Minister Of Foreign Affairs

Advertisement

The UN’s humanitarian agency OCHA has confirmed that the government is finalizing an evacuation plan to move people to safe zones.

“These people are at high risk of further landslides and need to be evacuated to safe zones immediately. Amongst these are at least 1,320 children under 5 years of age and 5,293 pregnant and lactating women,” the UN’s humanitarian agency OCHA said.

The Ethiopian government has scrambled to respond to the disaster, with rescue teams working around the clock to search for survivors and provide aid to those affected.

Leave a comment

Advertisement