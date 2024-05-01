Ethnic Youth Leaders Excited With NNPCL’s Approach That Restored Normalcy In Filling Stations

537 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

…Faults NANs, Other Critics For Demanding Kyari’s Resignation

Ethnic Youths Leaders Council, an umbrella body for the country’s ethnic youth heads has expressed excitement about how the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd, Mele Kyari, tamed the growing fuel queues across the country.

The group defended the GCEO and the Executive Vice-president, Downstream of the company, Adedapo Segun for their ingenuity in solving the fuel supply disruption.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, signed by their spokesperson, Malam kabiru, and deputy acting president NG Emmanuel, the group said efforts put in place by the NNPCL team in ensuring energy security is in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President Bola Tinubu-led government.

The statement comes after the NNPCL announced that it has over 1.5 billion litres of petrol products in its storage facilities that can last for 30 days.

On Tuesday, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (lPMAN) absolved the NNPCL of any wrongdoing in the handling of product supply to Nigerians, adding that the NNPCL was on top of the situation.

IPMAN executives said they are already working with the NNPCL to resolve the logistics issues that led to the resurfacing of queues.

The group, however, faulted the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) for calling for the resignation of the the NNPCL GCEO despite efforts to clear queues from filling stations.

The group said, “Just when NANS is threatening mass protest, NNPCL under Kyari has given Nigerians its words that the company currently has availability of products exceeding 1.5 billion litres, which can last for at least 30 days.

“Like we and other Nigerians already know, the three-day disruption in distribution being experienced is due to logistical issues, which has since been resolved by NNPLC but doing that ideally requires more time to return to normalcy. And unfortunately, however, some persons in the business are taking advantage of this situation to maximise profits.

“And fortunate enough, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (lPMAN) concurred that with the intervention of the NNPCL, the queues will disappear from filling stations as more products will be available for lifting by marketers and the supply will be stabilised.”

THE WHISTLER reported that the House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources, Downstream and Midstream confirmed the availability of over 1.5 billion liters of petrol products in NNPCL’s storage facilities.

The lawmakers said, “We have gotten the assurances from the regulators in the value chain that these bottlenecks are being cleared. In the course of this public holiday, more grounds will be covered.”